Report from Lyon County Sheriff Brent White

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY

On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, beginning around 10 a.m. and continuing through the day, deputies served the following arrest warrants:

  • Aramis S. Murray, 34, of Lexington, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.

  • Dustin T. Smith, 23, of McKee, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.

  • Jamie C. Muse, 33, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.

  • Chase E. Sisk, 25, of Dixon, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.

  • David A. Faulkner, 37, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, second-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

  • Devery Shanowat, 32, of Virgie, was charged with first-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

  • Timothy S. Meskimen, 53, of Lexington, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

  • Donnie L. Ashby, 44, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

  • Brandon M. Kraatz, 28, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, just before 7:30 p.m., deputies and Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were dispatched to a disturbance on KY 1055. The investigation revealed a domestic dispute between two adults. Austin L. Wilson, 38, of Eddyville, was arrested by KSP on a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a drug- and traffic-related case. In addition, Deputy Josh Travis charged

Wilson with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

On Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, just before 10:30 a.m., deputies served a Nicholas District Court bench warrant on Amanda F. Pergram, 45, of Paris, for contempt of court. Pergram awaits extradition back to Nicholas County.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, around 4:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to a residence off Leroy Road for an unwanted-subject complaint. The investigation revealed a woman had come to the home in violation of a domestic violence order and attempted to coerce a child from the home. Andrea M. Breedlove, 37, of Princeton, was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.


