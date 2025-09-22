Report from Lyon County Sheriff Brent White

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY
-
Aramis S. Murray, 34, of Lexington, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.
-
Dustin T. Smith, 23, of McKee, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.
-
Jamie C. Muse, 33, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.
-
Chase E. Sisk, 25, of Dixon, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender on an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court.
-
David A. Faulkner, 37, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, second-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
-
Devery Shanowat, 32, of Virgie, was charged with first-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
-
Timothy S. Meskimen, 53, of Lexington, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
-
Donnie L. Ashby, 44, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
-
Brandon M. Kraatz, 28, of Louisville, was charged with second-degree assault by complicity, first-degree promoting contraband, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
On Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, just before 7:30 p.m., deputies and Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were dispatched to a disturbance on KY 1055. The investigation revealed a domestic dispute between two adults. Austin L. Wilson, 38, of Eddyville, was arrested by KSP on a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a drug- and traffic-related case. In addition, Deputy Josh Travis chargedWilson with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, just before 10:30 a.m., deputies served a Nicholas District Court bench warrant on Amanda F. Pergram, 45, of Paris, for contempt of court. Pergram awaits extradition back to Nicholas County.
On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, around 4:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to a residence off Leroy Road for an unwanted-subject complaint. The investigation revealed a woman had come to the home in violation of a domestic violence order and attempted to coerce a child from the home. Andrea M. Breedlove, 37, of Princeton, was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
