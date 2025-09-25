City Council Cracks Down on Nuisances

Marion City Council is stepping up its push to clean up town properties and crack down on nuisances.
At last week’s meeting, members introduced ordinances that would ban keeping hogs, chickens and other animals inside city limits; tighten rules on barns and livestock enclosures; and raise fines for a wide range of code violations from junk cars to high grass and weeds. Some penalties could more than double under the proposal.
Final action is expected in October. Read all the details in this week’s Crittenden Press.
Subscribe to The Press digital version for just 61 cents a week. Go HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
No comments:
Post a Comment