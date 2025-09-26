Local Meals on Wheels in Jeopardy

Locally, about 31 meals are delivered to homes each day, another 15 are picked up “curbside,” and 10 to 20 are served inside the center. Pennyrile Area Development District (PeADD) and Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS) said a $1.5 million cut will likely force reductions across the nine-county region, including Crittenden and Livingston.
Currently, more than 750 seniors in the Pennyrile receive weekday home-delivered meals. That number could drop to fewer than 300, leaving many without consistent access to food and wellness checks.
Families with concerns may call the Pennyrile Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-866-844-4396.
