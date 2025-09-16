Sheriff's Activity in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF REPORT
On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, around 1:25pm, SRO Deputy Cory Jessup charged a 16-year-old high school student with Possession of Marijuana after receiving a complaint of a student using Marijuana inside a classroom. The contraband was recovered, and the child was suspended from school before being released to the custody of a parent.
On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, around 8:15am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on Randelle Stone (48) of East Point, GA, charging him with Contempt of Court. Stone later posted bond and was released from custody.
On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, around 8:30am, Captain Dennis Beckett arrested Tremont L. Flowers (28) of Benton, and served him with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear in court as it pertained to a traffic case. Flowers later posted bond and was released from custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment