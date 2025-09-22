Ivy Construction: Built on Generations of Trust

“I grew up on job sites, watching and working alongside family,” Ryan says. “Construction is in my blood. It’s more than building houses – it’s about building relationships and creating spaces where families can live, grow, and make memories.”
Ivy Construction specializes in both new construction and remodeling projects, offering homeowners the confidence that every detail – from foundation to finish – is handled with care. Whether it’s building a dream home from the ground up or transforming an existing space into something new, Ryan and his team bring a personal touch to every job.
Helping manage the day-to-day operations is Pat James, Construction Manager, who ensures projects run smoothly and efficiently. Together, they offer not just carpentry expertise but also peace of mind that the work will be completed professionally and on schedule.
Licensed and insured, Ivy Construction takes pride in serving the community with the same integrity and dedication that have defined the James family for decades.
For more information or to discuss your next project, contact:
-
Ryan James, Owner – (270) 704-1398
-
Pat James, Construction Manager – (270) 969-0110
Ivy Construction: Local roots. Generational craftsmanship. A commitment to quality you can trust.
No comments:
Post a Comment