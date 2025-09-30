Tuesday, September 30, 2025

RESCUE SQUAD - Conducting Annual Fundraiser

Support Your Local Heroes

Crittenden County Rescue Squad 

Annual Fundraiser

The Crittenden County Rescue Squad is kicking off its 2025 fundraiser!

💌 Letters with donation envelopes are being mailed to every Crittenden County resident.
✅ No phone calls. No door-to-door soliciting. Just a simple letter in the mail.

Every dollar you give stays right here at home.
100% of donations go directly to the Rescue Squad.

👉 Did you know?

  • We are 100% volunteer – no one is paid.

  • We receive no money from fire dues.

  • We never charge for services.

  • We’re the only group in the county trained for auto extrication and water rescue.

Your support keeps us ready when you need us most.

💙 Thank you for standing behind your neighbors who volunteer their time to serve!

📦 Watch your mailbox for your donation letter, or mail your support directly to:
Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Inc.
P.O. Box 346
Marion, KY 42064

Interested in volunteering? We’re accepting new members!

