RESCUE SQUAD - Conducting Annual Fundraiser

Crittenden County Rescue Squad
Annual Fundraiser
The Crittenden County Rescue Squad is kicking off its 2025 fundraiser!
💌 Letters with donation envelopes are being mailed to every Crittenden County resident.
✅ No phone calls. No door-to-door soliciting. Just a simple letter in the mail.
Every dollar you give stays right here at home.
100% of donations go directly to the Rescue Squad.
👉 Did you know?
-
We are 100% volunteer – no one is paid.
-
We receive no money from fire dues.
-
We never charge for services.
-
We’re the only group in the county trained for auto extrication and water rescue.
Your support keeps us ready when you need us most.
💙 Thank you for standing behind your neighbors who volunteer their time to serve!
📦 Watch your mailbox for your donation letter, or mail your support directly to:
Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Inc.
P.O. Box 346
Marion, KY 42064
Interested in volunteering? We’re accepting new members!
