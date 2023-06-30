Auto theft overnight in Marion

Marion Police Department is investigating an automobile theft and other mischief that occurred overnight Thursday and early Friday morning.
A car was stolen from a residence on Maxwell Street and crashed into a dumpster at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The suspect or suspects left the damaged vehicle and fled.
Police Chief Ray O'Neal said the incident happened sometime between midnight at 5 a.m.
There were four other incidents overnight where vehicles were rummaged through. Police believe all of the cases are connected. They occurred on East Bellville, East Depot, Old Shady Grove Road and Clark Street.
Police may have a suspect. They are looking for an unnamed male subject who could have been involved.