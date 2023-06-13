Tuesday, June 13, 2023

College players headline next week's softball camp

Click Image to Enlarge

Three local collegiate softball players will headline a youth softball camp next week at Marion-Crittenden County Park. 

Ashlyn Hicks, Lake Land College; Chandler Moss, Shawnee College; and Hadlee Rich, Southeast Illinois, will be on hand during the camp to offer expert advise to young players age 9-13.

The camp is being hosted next Wednesday and Thursday by the Lady Rocket softball team. All proceeds benefit the high school softball program.

For more information, call 270-704-0435. 

There is a discount for early registration by June 19.

Players should come to camp dressed in game attire. 



Posted by at