College players headline next week's softball camp

Three local collegiate softball players will headline a youth softball camp next week at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
Ashlyn Hicks, Lake Land College; Chandler Moss, Shawnee College; and Hadlee Rich, Southeast Illinois, will be on hand during the camp to offer expert advise to young players age 9-13.
The camp is being hosted next Wednesday and Thursday by the Lady Rocket softball team. All proceeds benefit the high school softball program.
For more information, call 270-704-0435.
There is a discount for early registration by June 19.
Players should come to camp dressed in game attire.