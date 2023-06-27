Chamber Leadership Breakfast tomorrow

Local leaders will participate in roundtable discussions during a Chamber of Commerce Leadership Breakfast Wednesday, June 28. The session will serve both to brainstorm on ways the Chamber can assist the business and the community.
Chamber president Shanna West said she has participated in similar small group discussions, which she believes have proven helpful for guiding or revamping business models. She believes working in small groups to discuss ideas can be enlightening and will give chamber directors a sense of the actions the group can use to enhance local retail.
The leadership breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., at Rocket Arena Conference Room.