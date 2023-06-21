Water rates, fishing and fireworks in the news

|The director of RCAP presents information from
a water rate study to the city council.
Results of the formal study could soon affect your water bill.
This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press has all of the information you'll need to know if you buy water from the City of Marion.
Find out, too, about the city council's proposal to ban fishing at the town's raw water reservoirs.
Also, in this week's newspaper is information about the use fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July in Marion, and more on what's happen at Lake George.
