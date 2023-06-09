U.S. 641 Lyon County route unveiled July 11

|Click Image to Enlarge
of U.S. 641 at Fredonia to U.S. 62 at Eddyville.
The meeting will be an open house format, allowing attendees to view exhibits and talk to representatives about the project.
Written comments also will be accepted by Aug. 15 to Kyle Post, P.E., KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
All oral and written comments will be part of the official meeting record and later compiled.
The meeting is planned or 5 p.m., at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Activities Building.
