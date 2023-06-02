Local officers, federal agents arrest 2 in Marion

Comment on safe water sought by scientists The Kentucky Academy of Science is urging the state’s advocates for science and health to offer feedback as federal officials collect public...

City reinstates water conservation order Grab this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for complete details of Marion's reinstatement of the citywide Water Conservat...

Electronic ticketing here to stay at CCHS Electronic ticketing for sporting events is here to stay, and Crittenden County School District will vote in June whether to convert from Ti...

Auction Saturday at Railey's Auction Service Click Image to Enlarge An auction Saturday on Long Branch Road will have a host of outdoor equipment and household collectibles. Pictures ar...