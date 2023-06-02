Local officers, federal agents arrest 2 in Marion

An alleged armed robbery reported in Lyon County led to a search warrant at the Keeling Street address where William "TJ" Mayers of Marion and Joseph Workman of Salem were taken into custody on drug charges. Mayers was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said sheriffs' departments from Lyon and Livingston counties and agents with the West Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force and the ATF were involved in the arrest.
