Friday, June 2, 2023

Local officers, federal agents arrest 2 in Marion


Local law enforcement with assistance from federal agents and nearby sheriffs' departments seized more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and arrested two individuals at a home on Keeling Street last night in Marion.

An alleged armed robbery reported in Lyon County led to a search warrant at the Keeling Street address where William "TJ" Mayers of Marion and Joseph Workman of Salem were taken into custody on drug charges. Mayers was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said sheriffs' departments from Lyon and Livingston counties and agents with the West Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force and the ATF were involved in the arrest.

See next week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for further details.

Posted by at