KY 120 Bridge lowered to 5-ton limit

A 5-ton load limit has been placed on the overflow bridge on KY 120 across the Tradewater River at the Crittenden-Webster County Line.
The load rating was ordered reduced after an inspector found significant deterioration of the bridge substructure. The bridge is one of two bridges that cross a slough immediately west of the main Tradewater River bridge between Marion and Providence.
A project to replace the bridge is expected to start sometime this fall. At that point, the highway will be closed for months.