High-speed pursuit in northern Crittenden County

Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head, state police and authorities from Union County were chasing a black pickup truck about 1:40 p.m. Head's cruiser was at one point struck by the fleeing truck while the two met on Belles Mines Road.
The chase began in Union County following the report of a domestic violence case. The driver of the pickup sped away from police. The suspect was allegedly armed with two knives.
After colliding with Head's cruiser, the black truck left northern Crittenden County and went back into Union County, traveling to near the Henderson County line before coming back south and eventually crashing on its second trip to Crittenden County. The crash that ended the hour-long pursuit was near the intersection of KY 365 and Chandler Farm Road.
The suspect, Clinton Snyder, was taken into custody and will be facing felony charges in Crittenden County as well as charges in Union County.