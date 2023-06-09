Housing Development going up near park

For starters, there will be a multi-million-dollar housing complex going up near the park and fairgrounds. All of the details were in a recent article in the newspaper.
Also, there's some breakthroughs with regard to the dam at Lake George. Experts may now know why the levee starting weeping so badly last spring, prompting a controlled breach of the earthen dam. Find out what's next by regularly reading the full edition of our newspaper.
Another very important article we published a few weeks ago outlined plans for closing KY 120 between Marion and Providence for an extended period of time. All of those details were in the newspaper, too.
Next up are plans for the new US 641 highway. You'll want to be on top of what's going there.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2023
The Crittenden Press