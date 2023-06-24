.

.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Fireworks store open on Sturgis Road

Get on the Crazy Train for your July 4 fireworks show.

Located in Marion across from Dairy Queen, Crazy Train is a seasonal fireworks store in the front half of the Masonic Hall on Sturgis Rd.

It carries a wide variety of fireworks sure to light up the Crittenden County sky.




