Museum houses county history collections

Located at 124 E. Bellville St., in Marion, it is the oldest church building in town, butyl in 1881.
Learn about the history of the church and view interesting collections of Crittenden County artifacts and memorabilia.
The museum has an extensive collection of Marion and Crittenden County school memorabilia, including pictures of the one-room schools that once dotted the countryside. Visitors can also see hundreds of photos and other memorabilia in the Marion High School Memory Room.
The museum also houses several cases of military uniforms from many conflicts.