Saturday, June 17, 2023
Clerk's Office has opening
The Crittenden County Clerk's Office has a job opening.
The full-time position pays between $10-$14 depending on experience and includes health insurance and state retirement benefits, paid holidays, vacation and sick time.
To apply, submit your resume by June 30.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/17/2023 10:03:00 PM
