Nominations sought for local Ag Hall of Fame

The purpose of the local Agriculture Leadership Hall of Fame is to recognize contributions made to agriculture and community leadership. Awards will honor those who have made outstanding contributions to Crittenden County Agriculture.
Nomination forms are available at the Crittenden County Extension office. Nomination deadline is July 5.
Honorees will be announced during the Crittenden County Lions Club Fair Breakfast on Friday, Aug. 4. For more information, contact Dee Brasher Heimgartner, agriculture and natural resources education agent, at 270-965-5236.