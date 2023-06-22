Swim clinic next month in Marion

Clerk's Office has opening Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Clerk's Office has a job opening. The full-time position pays between $10-$14 depending on ...

Remembering 9/11 Congressman Ed Whitfield (R-Hopkinsville) today released the following statement in remembrance of the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 terror...

Area death Mary Thomas, 85, died Wednesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tourism group meets at Clement Museum City of Marion Tourism & Recreation Commission will meet at 8:30am Tuesday, June 20, at the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum.