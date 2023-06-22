YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Swim clinic next month in Marion
A swim clinic at Marion Golf and Pool will teach basic strokes and water safety July 11-12.
The beginner swim clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at a cost of $30 per individuals.
The clinic will be designed for ages 5-up. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.
