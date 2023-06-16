Youth Football Camp Starts Monday

The annual Rocket Youth Football Camp will be held on the CCHS campus from 9 a.m., until 11:30 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Lunch will be provided at the school at 11:30.
Cost is $30. There is a $10 discount for more than one sibling.
The camp is for ages 5-15 and will include all areas of football instruction by Crittenden County High School staff, players and former players. Flag football games will be conducted at the end of each day's workout. Each camper will receive a T-shirt.
Registration will begin at 8:30 am on the first day of camp.