Final switch flipped on park lights project

Local leaders across multiple government agencies have approved final funding for a project that will update some lighting and add lights to another area for the first time at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
Park, city, county, school and tourism boards and councils have all ratified a plan that will basically complete a long-range update of infrastructure at the park.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for details.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2024
The Crittenden Press