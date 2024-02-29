Final switch flipped on park lights project

Home engulfed by brush fire near Mott City At 12:30pm Monday, multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire just south of Mott City. Early reports are that a brush fire sprea...

Salem responds to failing structures on Main Street In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press we examine what Salem is doing in response to questions about the structural integri...

Sykes Reading Garden seeks memorial funds A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for the Phyllis Sykes Reading Garden at Crittenden County Elementary School. Former student...

Do not let government hide behind texts COMMENTARY By Press Editor Chris Evans Your government is wanting to dismantle the public’s right to know, partly by saying communications i...