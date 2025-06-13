KY Expands CWD zone into Union, Webster

BOIL WATER | City issues order City of Marion has implemented another boil water order, which will remain in effect until further notice. City officials are somewhat optim...

Farewell to CCMS kicks off demolition A ceremony to say goodbye to the original Crittenden County High School was held Monday morning. Most recently used as Crittenden County Mid...

North Walker closed at failed culvert Due to a culvert failure, North Walker Street is closed at a point near the PACS building and Crittenden County Food Bank between Second Str...

STATE FARM NEWScast | New Lawman LISTEN NOW New MPD officer | Go Racers! Rome Dickerson taking oath of office administered by Mayor Browning alongside Chief West