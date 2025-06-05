Paving Work to Begin June 11 in Marion

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin daytime milling and paving work Wednesday, June 11, in Marion. The work will require lane restrictions in several areas with flaggers and signage directing traffic.
Three locations are scheduled for resurfacing:
-
KY 91 (mile points 4.5 to 11.5): From the U.S. 60/KY 91 intersection in Marion north to Deer Run Lane.
-
U.S. 60/Main Street (mile points 9.2 to 9.7): From East Gum Street to Second Street.
-
KY 981/Old Salem Road (mile points 0 to 0.45): Between U.S. 60 and KY 91.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor. Work is expected to be complete by June 30, weather permitting. Motorists should use appropriate caution in the work zones.