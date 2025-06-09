YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, June 9, 2025
North Walker closed at failed culvert
Due to a culvert failure, North Walker Street is closed at a point near the PACS building and Crittenden County Food Bank between Second Street and East Mound Park.
The street will be closed to through traffic until city crews can make repairs.
Crittenden Press Online
6/09/2025 04:41:00 PM
