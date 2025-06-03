Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Annual mineral show this weekend in Marion

The Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum is gearing up for its largest mineral show to date this weekend in Marion.

Vendors and displays will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday at historic Fohs Hall.

A new display room will be unveiled inside the Clement Museum as well.





