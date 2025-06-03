YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Annual mineral show this weekend in Marion
Click Image to Enlarge
The Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum is gearing up for its largest mineral show to date this weekend in Marion.
Vendors and displays will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday at historic Fohs Hall.
A new display room will be unveiled inside the Clement Museum as well.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/03/2025 02:56:00 PM
