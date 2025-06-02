FREE FISHING This Weekend in KY

Anglers can enjoy Kentucky’s lakes, rivers and streams without a license June 7-8 as the state hosts its annual Free Fishing Weekend.
The event waives all fishing license and permit requirements for residents and out-of-state visitors alike, offering an open invitation to fish public waters statewide.
Regulations on size and creel limits remain in effect, and fishing on private property still requires landowner permission.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources encourages families to explore local events, many geared toward young anglers, and to take advantage of online resources at fw.ky.gov — including how-to videos, fishing forecasts, and maps of stocked waters.
For mobile access to regulations, lake locations, and fish stocking reports, download the “Fish Boat KY” app.