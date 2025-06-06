Sheriff's Activity Report | Lyon County

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
EDDYVILLE, Ky. - On Sunday, June 1, 2025, around 8am, Sheriff Brent White responded to KY 819 for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a subject was hitchhiking near Bill Thompson Road and he was not known in the area. Upon arrival, Sheriff White did not locate anyone. Several hours later, another caller reported finding a motorcycle off an embankment in a wooded area off Bill Thompson Road near Knight Road. Further investigation revealed the motorcycle had been involved in a collision on Bill Thompson Road and abandoned on the property. The person who was seen walking from the area is the suspected driver; however, he has not been identified. The motorcycle was impounded by the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has information concerning this incident or the motorcycle’s operator, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 270.388.2311.
- On Sunday, June 1, 2025, around 3:25pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to KY 293 for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision. The investigation revealed a 2015 Ford F150 with a boat/trailer in tow, driven by David French (60) of Eddyville, pulled onto KY 293 and into the path of a West bound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Rhett Miller (53) of Princeton. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, June 2, 2025, around 5pm, deputies received a call about a suspicious person at the Eddyville Fivestar convenience store. The caller indicated a male subject in a black, Jeep Cherokee was attempting to entice three juvenile females with alcoholic beverages if they would come back to his RV to party with him. The male suspect fled in the Jeep after being confronted by a friend of the female juveniles. The suspect was later identified by deputies and Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers after hecalled 9-1-1 claiming he was a victim in the incident at Fivestar.
It was determined the male suspect was on supervision with Kentucky Probation and Parole Officers for a felony conviction out-of-state. The report of his conduct was provided to this agency. Later in the evening, Probation and Parole requested KSP and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office personnel to assist them with a home visit regarding this suspect. Following this home visit, Deputy Bobby Beeler arrested Aaron M. Stuart (32) of Kuttawa and charged him with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession.
In addition, Deputy Beeler also charged Megan M. Teeters (39) of Kuttawa with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Possession, and Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 1st Offense, (Methamphetamine). Deputy Beeler continues to investigate Stuart as it relates to the Eddyville involving the juveniles and a similar incident at a Kuttawa business on May 31st. Additional charges are pending.
- On Monday, June 2, 2025, just before 5pm, Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to a single-vehicle collision in Kuttawa off Lakeshore Drive. His investigation revealed a 2018 Ford Econoline van, driven by Jennifer A. Bounds (44) of Eddyville, collided with a carport canopy owned by Fresenius Kidney Care in Kuttawa. No injuries were reported.
- On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, around 9am, Sheriff Brent White arrested Arven A. Hall (45) of Houston, Texas after he was extradited back to Kentucky from Texas. He was served with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear in a drug trafficking case. Hall was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, around 1:45pm, Sheriff Brent White served a bench warrant on Ashley Belcher (40) of Neon, from Letcher District Court charging her with Contempt of Court. Belcher is awaiting extradition back to Letcher County.
- On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, around 9:23pm, Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to the Food Giant grocery in Eddyville for a single vehicle collision. His investigation revealed a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Nora L. Lucas (16) of Eddyville, collided with the exterior wall and a bench at the grocery store. The driver indicated her foot slipped off the brake pedal due to her choice of footwear. No injuries were reported in the accident.