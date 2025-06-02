Lyon County releases weekly sheriff's report

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S WEEKLY ACTIVITY
- On Monday, May 26, 2025, after 11am, Sheriff Brent White received a request from Richard Pruneda who had bonded out of jail, to obtain his personal items from the vehicle which was impounded on Sunday, following his arrest for DUI. When Sheriff White went to collect and inventory those items, he discovered suspected Cocaine in Pruneda’s possessions in the trunk of the car. Sheriff White requested Eddyville PD Chief Jordan Parrish to detain Pruneda at the Super 8 Motel, which he did. Pruneda was arrested again and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine). He was again lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, May 26, 2025 just after 8:30pm, Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to KY 295 North for a single-vehicle, injury collision. His investigation revealed Jessica L. Owen (18) of Eddyville was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, North bound on KY 295 when she lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway, traveling down an embankment and overturning. Owen was transported by Lyon County EMS to an area hospital. No other occupants in the Owen vehicle were injured. The Eddyville Fire Department, Eddyville Police Department, and Lyon County EMS assisted Deputy Beeler at the scene.
- On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, around 1pm, deputies served an arrest warrant on Zachary Dickerson (27) of Richmond, charging him with Violation of a KY EPO/DVO out of Madison County. Dickerson awaits extradition back to Madison County.
- On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, around 1:30pm, deputies served an arrest warrant on James M. Belt (26) of Morganfield. Belt was charged on a Crittenden Circuit Court bench warrant for Non-payment of CourtCosts, Fees, and Fines. He will be lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center once he is released from the Western KY Correctional Complex.
- On Thursday, May 29, 2025, around 11am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to KY 373 for an abandoned and unattended truck in the roadway, in a dangerous location. The complaint was made by KYTC highway maintenance personnel who came upon the truck after finding it with no flaggers, improper warning (i.e., signage) and in a no passing zone. The truck, a Kendall (utility vegetation management) Company vehicle, was found as reported. The driver who abandoned the vehicle was later identified as Lony Rodriguez (53) of Houston, TX. This was one of numerous complaints received on the company in the last few weeks, in Lyon County for similar circumstances. Rodriguez was charged with Abandonment of Vehicle on Public Roadway.
- On Thursday, May 29, 2025, just before 8pm, Deputies Josh Travis and Shannon Oliver were patrolling KY 293 in search of a theft suspect. They located Jeffrey Kyle Robertson (32) of Ocala, FL walking on KY 293. He was detained after he was found to be a fugitive from justice out of multiple jurisdictions. Robertson was also determined to be the theft suspect from a shoplifting incident at a business on KY 293 from May 26, 2025. He was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking-Shoplifting in addition to the fugitive warrants from out-of-state. Robertson was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, May 30, 2025, around 3:54pm, deputies served a bench warrant on Jamie Feltner (47) of Bloomfield from Nelson District Court for Failure to Appear on a theft related case. Feltner awaits extradition back to Nelson County.
- On Friday, May 30, 2025, around 6:22pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to KY 293 at the intersection with KY 93 South for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision. His investigation determined a 2008 Toyota, driven by James R. Cotton (62) of Eddyville, was stopped at the stop sign on KY 293 and preparing to turn onto KY 93 South when it was rear-ended by a 2017 Nissan, driven by Nicholas D. Herrington (36) of Nashville, TN. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Saturday, May 31, 2025, around 10am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams received a complaint from the US Postal Service regarding an electric line being laid across the roadway on Tidwell Road. The investigation revealed this is the second incident involving similar circumstances at the same location in the last two months. Chief Deputy Adams charged Steven Warfield (48) of Kuttawa with Obstructing a Roadway. He was given a June 18th court date.