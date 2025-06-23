Activity Report: Lyon County Sheriff

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT
- On Sunday, June 15, 2025, just after 2pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision complaint at an Eddyville business. The investigation revealed a 2023 Honda driven by Laura B. Mowen (46) of Cadiz collided with a 2017 GMC belonging to Frank R. Stephanus (69) of Evansville, IN, in the parking lot of the business. No injuries were reported in the accident.
- On Sunday, June 15, 2025, around 4pm, Deputy Josh Travis served a criminal complaint and summons on Amy Y. Crawford (48) of Kuttawa. She was charged with Assault-4th Degree (minor injury) as it pertained to an investigation of a disturbance, at a Kuttawa business, conducted by Deputy Shannon Oliver from May 17, 2025.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, around 8:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision complaint on KY 818. His investigation revealed a 2004 Ford, driven by Isacc Massamore (20) of Madisonville was South bound when his vehicle swiped mirrors with a Lyon County Road Department vehicle driven by Mark E. Byassee (51) of Kuttawa. No injuries were reported in the accident.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, around 2pm, Captain Dennis Beckett served a criminal complaint and summons on Brenda K. Manypenny (63) of Eddyville. She was charged with Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence/minor injury) as it pertained to an investigation, conducted by Deputy Bobby Beeler, following a disturbance complaint on May 24, 2025, off KY 730 West.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, around 12:10pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle, commercial vehicle collision on US 641 approximately 1-mile North of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2005 Mack truck, driven by Levi Seitzinger (23) of Madisonville was North bound on US 641 when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to leave the roadway before impacting a culvert and causing his vehicle to overturn on its side. The highway was closed for several hours until the vehicle could be righted and removed. The KY Transportation Cabinet and Eddyville Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, around 1:40pm, Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Adams responded to a traffic hazard complaint off KY 1943 on Bennett-Jones Road, which was a detour route, due to the collision scene shutting down US 641. Once on scene, they located an unattended Kendall tree trimming service vehicle, below a hill and blind curve. The operator of the vehicle had left the vehicle without proper signage nor flaggers and was ½ mile away from the unattended vehicle. Chief Deputy Adams charged Alan Y. Urioso Garcia (24) of Everett, WA with Abandonment of Vehicle on Public Road and Failure to Produce an Insurance Card. This is the second incident involving the same company in a matter of weeks where the driver has been charged with leaving a vehicle unattended without appropriate warnings and safety protocols in place.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, just after 4pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a three-vehicle injury collision on I-24. His investigation revealed that traffic was congested on I-24 due to other accidents which were being investigated by Kentucky State Police, further West of this location. A 2023 Ram, driven by Robert B. Drake (29) rear-ended a 2022 Volkswagen, driven by Jason E. Mumby (23) of Winnsboro, TX, which caused another rear-end collision with a 2005 Dodge driven by Cameron T. Smith (25) of Loveland, CO. Smith received a minor injury in the collision, but refused medical transport to a hospital.
- On Monday, June 16, 2025, around 7:40pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2022 Kenworth truck driven by Jason F. Powell (49) of Hot Springs, AR, was backing into a parking space when his trailer collided with a parked 2012 Peterbilt, occupied by Brian D. Ford (50) of Homosassa, FL. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, around 1:30pm, deputies arrested the following offenders on warrants:
- Gary J. Mills (36) of Barbourville was served with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-I.
- James A. Goodlet (29) of Harrodsburg was served with a Mercer District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Goodlet awaits extradition back to Mercer County.
- Daniel W. Sayre (36) of Nicholasville was served with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband and Persistent Felony Offender-I.
- On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, around 4:30pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a suspicious person complaint on KY 293 near the Max Fuel convenience store. Upon arrival, he located Casey A. Bennett (38) who was found to possess contraband. Bennett was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
- On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, around 7:20am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a domestic violence order violation complaint on KY 93 North. His investigation resulted in the arrest of William M. McQuigg (43) who was charged with Violation of KY EPO/DVO, and later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, around 8:44am, Captain Dennis Beckett arrested and charged Yuriy Ivanovich Getsko (48) of Vancouver, WA on the following Kentucky warrants:
- Laurel District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear for arraignment in a commercial vehicle, traffic-related case.
- Lyon District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear for a traffic-related case.
Getsko later posted bond on both warrants and was released from custody.
- On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, just after 6:30pm, Deputy Josh Travis located and arrested Michael S. Bryson (54) of Eddyville off KY 274. Bryson was served with an indictment warrant from Lyon Circuit Court charging him with Flagrant Non-Support. Bryson was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a $22,000 cash bond.
- On Thursday, June 19, 2025, around 11:15pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle complaint on KY 93 South, approximately eleven (11) miles South of Eddyville. Upon arrival, he located and identified the driver as a 15-year-old, non-licensed juvenile. The juvenile was charged with No Operator’s License and released to a parent/guardian. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
- On Thursday, June 19, 2025, around 3:47pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 62 at US 641 in Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2024 Nissan, driven by Mark E. Ortt (37) of Princeton was attempting to turn left off of US 62 onto US 641, when he failed to yield the right-of-way, to a 2015 Chrysler which was West bound on US 62 and driven by Nikkie L. Barnes (32) of Eddyville. The Barnes vehicle collided with the Ortt vehicle, causing it to overturn in the intersection. Ortt was later cited for operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. There were no injuries reported in the collision. The Eddyville Fire Department and Lyon County EMS assisted Deputy Travis at the scene.
- On Thursday, June 19, 2025, just after 5pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision on Funway Drive in the city limits of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge Charger, driven by Taysean M. Acree (24) of Cypress, IL pulled into the path of a 2020 GMC, driven by Holly E. Weissbrodt (52) of Union City, TN, which was departing the water park area. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, June 19, 2025, around 10:30pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 62 East. His investigation revealed a 2019 Toyota, driven by Joshua K. Cooper (41) of Stanley, NC was traveling West bound on US 62 when he collided with a deer. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
- On Friday, June 20, 2025, around 4pm, deputies served an Oldham Circuit Court indictment warrant on Tyrran Harris (36) of Louisville, charging him with Assault-1st Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Persistent Felony Offender-I. He awaits extradition to Oldham County.
