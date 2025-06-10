BOIL WATER | City issues order

City officials are somewhat optimistic that the order will not last long.
“Hopefully it won’t be more than a day or two,” said City Administrator Diane Ford-Benningfield.
She said the city is having trouble obtaining enough chemicals to treat the high levels of ammonia in its freshwater reservoirs. Other areas are experiencing similar issues, and finding the volume of chlorine necessary to combat the ammonia has proven difficult, Ford-Benningfield said.
In May, Marion residents faced a three-day boil water advisory. Since Jan. 1, there have been four city-wide boil water advisories.