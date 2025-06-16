Lyon Sheriff | Weekly Report

- On Thursday, June 5, 2025, beginning around 8am and continuing throughout the day and evening, Deputies served the following parents with criminal complaints as it pertained to truancy matters involving students in the local school system. Each parent was issued a summons to appear in Lyon District Court to face the following charges:
Sharon Bourdon (54) of Eddyville charged with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School 1st or 2nd Offense.
Jennifer Knight (54) of Eddyville charged with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School 1st or 2nd Offense.
David Stone (57) of Eddyville charged with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School 1st or 2nd Offense.
Ariel Tinsley (32) of Kuttawa charged with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School 1st or 2nd Offense.
- On Friday, June 6, 2025, around 10:15pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to Indian Hills Campground regarding a complaint of an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance. Deputies had previously been at the campground for a similar complaint around 8:30pm. At that time, the male was told to stay in his camper and not to appear back in public causing a disturbance in the future. A 9-1-1 caller later reported around 10pm the same intoxicated male was being disruptive and causing an argument with other campers. Deputy Oliver responded again and arrested John R. Camp (53) of Smoot, WV, and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication-1st or 2nd Offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, June 10, 2025 around 1:27am, Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 274. His investigation revealed a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, driven by James W. Morgan (21) of Clarksville, TN, lost control of his vehicle when attempting to make a turn too quickly, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and travel down an embankment before colliding with a tree. Morgan was charged with Operating on a Suspended Operator’s License and found to not have valid insurance. Morgan had minor injuries not requiring transport, resulting from the collision.
- On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, around 12:30pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a traffic hazard complaint involving a pedestrian walking in the middle of US 62 in Kuttawa. Upon arrival, he made contact with Cleo P. Lee. Ms. Lee was found to be intoxicated and attempted to flee from Chief Deputy Adams. She was placed under arrest without further incident, and was charged with Alcohol Intoxication-1st or 2nd Offense. Lee was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, June 12, 2025, beginning just before 1pm, Deputies served the following bench warrants on the following offenders. Both offenders await extradition to the respective counties as follows:
Rebekah J. English (37) of Bowling Green charged with two (2) Warren County arrest warrants for Failure to Appear in two unrelated cases involving child neglect and child support.
Michale J. Hart (48) of Bloomfield charged with a Hardin County arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in a theft related case.
- On Thursday, June 12, 2025, around 2:10pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle, hit & run collision on KY 293 at the I-24 exit. His investigation revealed an unidentified semi-truck exited I-24 East bound and the driver of the semi failed to stop and/or yield the right-of-way at the end of the ramp, to a 2014 Dodge Caravan, driven by Addeline K. Conger (20) of Princeton. The semi collided with the Dodge and immediately fled the scene by going West on I-24. There were no injuries reported. If anyone has information concerning this collision are asked to contact 270.388.2311 and speak with Chief Deputy Adams.
- On Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 12:33pm, Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to a disturbance in the city limits of Eddyville, at Amber Court. A Kentucky State Police Trooper also responded and arrested Lindsey A. Iron Road (45) of Eddyville and charged him with Assault-4th Degree-Dating Violence and Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change. A female identified as Nancy K. Painte (52) of Eddyville, formerly of South Dakota, was determined to possess Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was cited to court by Deputy Beeler for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. Iron Road was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.