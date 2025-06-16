Lyon Sheriff | Weekly Report

BOIL WATER | City issues order City of Marion has implemented another boil water order, which will remain in effect until further notice. City officials are somewhat optim...

STATE FARM NEWScast | New Lawman LISTEN NOW New MPD officer | Go Racers! Rome Dickerson taking oath of office administered by Mayor Browning alongside Chief West

KY Expands CWD zone into Union, Webster Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials have expanded the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone to include Henderson, Union a...

Crashes blocking I-24 in Lyon Posted at 4:20pm June 16 Interstate 24 in Lyon County is blocked in both eastbound and westbound directions between mile markers 34 and 35. ...