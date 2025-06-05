Road Closures this month in Crittenden

Three roads in Crittenden County will be closed this month for drainage work, according to a notice from the Judge-Executive’s office.
Crayne Cemetery Road (CR 1161) will be closed June 16–18 for installation of a new cross-drain culvert near Lloyd Road (CR 1163).
Lloyd Road (CR 1163) will then be closed June 19–20 for similar work at the intersection with Crayne Cemetery Road.
Blackburn Church Road (CR 1134) will be closed June 23–25 to install multiple cross drains near the 5.464-mile point at Bevins Branch.
All dates are weather-dependent.