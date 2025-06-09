Farewell to CCMS today at 9

A ceremony to bid farewell to the original Crittenden County High School building begins at 9 a.m., today in front of Crittenden County Middle School. The building most recently served as Crittenden County Middle School and will be replaced by a new two-story addition.
Former students and teachers Mickey Alexander, Bob Cook, David LeNeave and Teresa Foster and Crittenden County historian Brenda Underdown will be part of the program, along with Crittenden County Board of Education Chair Chris Cook, Superintendent Tonya Driver, and CCMS Principal Ashley Frederick.
Light refreshments will be provided, and the ceremony will take place rain or shine.