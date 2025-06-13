.

Friday, June 13, 2025

Buntin holds Truitt auction June 21

The estate of the late Clinton Truitt will be auctioned Saturday, June 21 by Buntin Auction Service.

The sale will be located at 1363 Pickering Hill Rd., Marion.

Auction items include farm equipment, tools, antiques, household items and guns.



