YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Friday, June 13, 2025
Buntin holds Truitt auction June 21
Click Image to Enlarge
The estate of the late Clinton Truitt will be auctioned Saturday, June 21 by Buntin Auction Service.
The sale will be located at 1363 Pickering Hill Rd., Marion.
Auction items include farm equipment, tools, antiques, household items and guns.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/13/2025 10:49:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home