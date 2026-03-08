Lady Rocket record-setting season ends

MORTON'S GAP, Ky. – Henderson County captured its 20th Second Region championship in the past 22 years Saturday night, defeating Crittenden County 42-39 in the title game.
The Lady Rockets reached the regional final for the third time in the past four seasons but again ran into the long-dominant Lady Colonels program.
Three Crittenden players were named to the All-Region Tournament Team: Anna Boone, Elliot Evans and Jordyn Hodge. Senior center Bristyn Rushing also had an outstanding tournament and turned in one of her best stretches of play of the season, particularly in the semifinal victory over Caldwell County.
The game marked the final outing for a senior class that helped lift Crittenden to the winningest season in program history, with some of those players having been part of the varsity lineup since their eighth-grade year. Read More.
