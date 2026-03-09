Lyon County Sheriff's Report

Deputy Josh Travis responded about 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, to a two-vehicle collision in Suwanee at the intersection of U.S. 62 West and KY 810 South. Investigation showed a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Maryline F. Mead, 77, of Kuttawa, was stopped in traffic waiting to turn from U.S. 62 onto KY 810 South. A 2000 Freightliner driven by Leyva R. Oniel, 45, of Louisville, was traveling west on U.S. 62 and overtaking the Mead vehicle. Authorities said Oniel was inattentive and did not realize the Mead vehicle was stopped. As he approached the rear of the vehicle, he swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision; however, the passenger side of his semi-trailer struck the Mead vehicle, forcing it into a guardrail. No injuries were reported. The Eddyville Police Department, Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS assisted at the scene.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a criminal complaint and court summons on Colby W. Cubbedge, 26, of West Paducah, charging him with theft by deception (including cold checks) $1,000 to less than $10,000. Cubbedge is scheduled to appear in Caldwell District Court on March 16 to answer to the charge.
Deputy Shannon Oliver responded about 7:17 p.m. Thursday, March 5, to a single-vehicle crash on KY 818 North near Dulaney Road. Authorities said Christopher C. Pierce, 17, of Eddyville, was traveling north on KY 818 when a deer entered the roadway. Pierce swerved to avoid the animal but lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, traveled up a steep embankment and overturned. Pierce refusedmedical treatment at the scene. The Eddyville Fire Department, Eddyville Police Department and Lyon County EMS assisted.
Deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers responded about 4:39 p.m. Friday, March 6, to a shots-fired complaint at a residence in the 1000 block of Friendship Road. During the investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for the property. The subsequent search reportedly uncovered methamphetamine, two handguns, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia. Deputy Travis arrested Earl B. Molloy III, 64, of Eddyville.
Molloy was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts), trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), firearm enhanced; possession of a controlled substance, first degree (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (hydrocodone); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Deputy Travis was assisted by Deputy Oliver, the Eddyville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.
Deputy Oliver and Deputy Travis responded about 1:12 a.m. Saturday, March 7, to a disturbance complaint on Valley Drive. Following an investigation, Oliver arrested Trenton D. Riley, 51, of Eddyville, charging him with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). Riley was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Chief Deputy Adams responded about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, March 7, to a theft complaint at the Dollar General store on KY 293. Authorities said two females and a male entered the store after parking a Tennessee-registered vehicle. Store management reported the two females stole merchandise before fleeing in a silver Buick sedan. The vehicle was last seen on KY 293 heading toward KY 93 South. Anyone who recognizes the subjects in surveillance photos is asked to contact Adams at 270-388-2311.
