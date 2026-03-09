On the Legislative front this week

Beshear vetoed House Bill 314, which would shift oversight of the authority from the governor’s office to the Commonwealth Office of Technology. In his veto message, Beshear argued the measure would improperly remove powers granted to the governor under the state constitution. He also said the authority is currently working to hold a vendor accountable for fulfilling its contract, and warned that restructuring the agency could allow the vendor to avoid responsibility.
Several other measures advanced in the legislature Friday.
The House approved HB 67, clarifying rules governing communication between school personnel and students. Lawmakers said the bill is intended to prevent inappropriate private communications that could lead to grooming while allowing legitimate communication between educators and students.
In the Senate, lawmakers passed SB 8, which creates new types of districts intended to encourage housing development. The measure passed with mostly Republican support, with five Democrats voting against it.
The Senate also approved SB 11, creating a Residential Safe Room Rebate Program designed to help homeowners build storm shelters to protect against tornadoes. Other measures passing the Senate included SB 94 regarding dealer warranty work requirements, SB 197 establishing a tiered county system for economic development incentives, SB 245 related to tobacco and vapor product licensure, and SJR 54, which directs exploration of ways to increase enrollment in Dolly Parton’s ImaginationLibrary program.
Several additional bills moved forward with second readings in both chambers, including legislation addressing investor-owned electric utilities, carbon dioxide sequestration, workplace violence against health care professionals, and the creation of a statewide health data utility.
Attention early next week is expected to focus heavily on Medicaid policy. The Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Board is scheduled to meet Monday to consider several proposals, including HB 2, a sweeping bill that would overhaul Kentucky’s Medicaid system. The legislation has drawn criticism from some advocates who argue it goes too far in restructuring the program.
The House and Senate are both scheduled to reconvene this afternoon, with a number of additional bills set for consideration.
