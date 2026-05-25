MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY IN MARION

|Burna American Legion Commander John Driscoll
MARION, Ky. – The observance of Memorial Day is more than tradition – it is a time to ensure those who gave their lives in military service to their country are not forgotten.
Following opening ceremonies that included the raising of the flag and the singing of the National Anthem, Burna American Legion Commander John Driskill offered a reminder to those gathered Monday for the Memorial Day observance at Mapleview Cemetery that Americans owe a great debt to those who have served in the military, from the American Revolution to today’s veterans called to duty in both peacetime and war.
“We gather today to honor the estimated 1.5 million men and women who have died in the nation’s wars and conflicts, and to remember those who have served and passed on,” Driskill said. “While many died in battle, thousands died from wounds received years after the battle, from diseases and exposure to toxins on the battlefield, and from the mental scars of trauma they received in war.”
Driscoll noted Memorial Day evolved from Decoration Day observances that began in 1866 to honor those who died on both sides during the Civil War. It became an official federal holiday through congressional action in 1971.
He said the impact of military service extends beyond the battlefield.
“Some die from the effects of homelessness and addiction, while others are killed in training and operational activity – staying prepared and diligent to defend the nation,” Driskill said.
He reminded those attending the ceremony that men and women in uniform have always stood ready to defend the nation, with some giving “their last full measure of devotion” to preserve freedom. He also noted that 2026, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, is an especially meaningful year to honor those sacrifices.
“So, on this Memorial Day 2026, let us honor their ultimate sacrifice by resolving to be citizens worthy of them,” Driskill said. “Let us not only remember on this day, but carry their spirit of service with us throughout the year.”
Driskill encouraged Americans to help veterans and military families who may be struggling and urged citizens to become involved with veterans organizations and volunteer efforts.
“Let’s assure that when we send them into harm’s way, we give them the support they deserve on the battlefield and at home when they return,” he said. “Their example is something that is in short supply in our fast-paced world. It often goes unrecognized and underappreciated. Let’s resolve that in this 250th year of our country, their sacrifices will not be in vain.”
Driskill concluded by urging civilians to work to ensure the nation never forgets the sacrifices made by military service members.
American Legion Post 217 is based in Burna.
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