HOW AND WHERE TO MARK MEMORIAL DAY

This week’s edition of The Crittenden Press shares the remarkable story of how local citizens, veterans organizations and grieving families came together nearly 80 years ago to create a lasting tribute for the county’s fallen heroes. It’s a piece of local history worth remembering, especially on Memorial Day weekend.
Here is where to mark the holiday with local Memorial Day Weekend services: To celebrate Memorial Day weekend and salute America’s fallen heroes, there will be multiple memorial services at Marion, Blackford, Burna, Shady Grove and Fredonia.
The weekend kicks off with the annual Blackford Memorial Walk of Honor at 10 a.m., with guest speaker retired U.S. Marine Chad Nelson. On Sunday, there will be an 8 a.m., service and continental breakfast at the Burna American Legion post. On Memorial Day Monday, Marion’s Mapleview Cemetery will host its annual service at 10 a.m. Then, at 11 a.m., there will be a service at Shady Grove where District Judge Ben Leonard will speak and Lacie Duncan will sing with a potluck lunch to follow at the fire station. In Fredonia, there will be a service at 1 p.m. The event will celebrate the enduring legacy of the Revolutionary War patriots who helped shape the history of the Fredonia community.
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