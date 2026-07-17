FERRY NEGOTIATIONS UPDATE

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said legislators from both states spoke directly Friday and discussed a potential solution proposed by Illinois officials. He said all parties have tentatively agreed to pursue the proposal, with Kentucky lawmakers taking the option back to Frankfort for consideration while Illinois legislators do the same in Springfield.
Newcom said he is hopeful progress is being made but remains guardedly optimistic that a compromise can be reached soon.
The ferry, which provides a vital Ohio River crossing between western Kentucky and southern Illinois, suspended operations June 30 after the previous operating contract expired without a new agreement.
The prolonged closure continues to disrupt commuters, businesses and tourism throughout the region, forcing lengthy detours and limiting access to destinations on both sides of the river.
Meanwhile, local leaders continue encouraging residents and businesses affected by the shutdown to contact the Kentucky governor’s office, the transportation departments in both Kentucky and Illinois, and lawmakers in both states to emphasize the economic and personal impacts of the closure.
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