Salem's bus-driver mayor hauling Chiefs

|Gary Damron is a local school
bus driver much of the year
and is also mayor of Salem.
Damron, who describes himself as semi-retired, stays plenty busy. He is mayor of Salem, drives a school bus for Crittenden County Schools and this summer added another title: bus driver for the Paducah Chiefs collegiate baseball team. A local company, West Tennessee Motor Coach owned by Denis Hodge and Wayne Winters, has the contract to transport the Paducah ball club this summer.
The Chiefs play in the Ohio Valley Summer Collegiate Baseball League, an organization with strong local ties. The league was developed in part through the efforts of the late Gordon Guess of Marion, a longtime supporter of baseball. Marion was also part of the league’s early history as the Marion Bobcats were among the original OVL teams when it began play in 2010.
Today, the summer collegiate league includes teams primarily from western Kentucky, including the Paducah Chiefs, Henderson Flash, Hoptown Hoppers, Madisonville Miners and Fulton Railroaders. Full Count Rhythm from Hendersonville, Tenn., is the league’s only team outside Kentucky.
For Damron, the job is more than just driving a bus. It’s a chance to stay connected to baseball and build relationships with young players who come from across the country to compete during the summer.
Damron said he enjoys being around “these fine young men and ballplayers” and getting to know their stories during the season.
The assignment does come with some long nights. For road games, Damron leaves his home in Salem, picks up the team bus in Fredonia, travels to Paducah to load the players and then heads to opposing ballparks. A trip to Henderson, for example, is about 93 miles one way from Paducah.
After the final out, Damron makes the same trip in reverse, sometimes not arriving home until around 2 a.m.
Despite the miles and late hours, Damron says being around the game and the players makes it rewarding.
The Ohio Valley League regular season concludes July 18, followed by postseason tournament play.
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