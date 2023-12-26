Area Deaths

Martha Conner, 67, of Marion died Sunday, Dec. 24 at Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Evansville. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Magdaline “Peggy” Conyer, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 24, at Livingston Hospital. Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30 at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Visitation is from noon until the hour of the service at Boyd's.
Heath Burton-Gipson, 36, of Henderson died Sunday, Dec. 24 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30 at Myers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until the service time. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.