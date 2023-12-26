Rent Fohs Hall for your next event

|Click Image to Enlarge
Once a school, historic Fohs Hall is an ideal location for your next event.
Available as a rental for parties, weddings, receptions and concerts, the building recently received a sound and light upgrade that further
improved its value as a cultural arts center.
Next week Fohs Hall will host a children's production featuring
local youth.
Visit the Fohs Hall website, fohshall.org.
