Temporary creek crossing completed

A temporary creek crossing near the Marion Water Plant has been completed after about a day's work by J&J Excavating.
The rock and culvert crossing was built next to the Crooked Creek Bridge on Chapel Hill Road near Marion City Limits to facilitate heavy-loaded trucks that will be hauling rip rap and other material to Lake George, where repairs will be made to the crippled levee.
