Beware of holiday season scams

KY 120 reopens at Crittenden-Webster Line Montezuma Bridge across the Tradewater River at the Crittenden and Webster County line has reopened to through traffic. KY 120 had been clos...

County seeking bids for services, materials Crittenden County is seeking bids on a number of services, including snow removal, debris removal, tree cutting services, chip and seal, asp...

CD rates are hot at First United Bank Click Image to Enlarge Rates will warm you up at First United Bank. And while you're in, enjoy a cup of fresh, hot coffee. Stop by the ...

Webster County inmate remains on the loose Crowley Kentucky State Police say one of two men who escaped from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday remains at large. Jodie E...