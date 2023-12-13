County seeking bids for services, materials

Crittenden County is seeking bids on a number of services, including snow removal, debris removal, tree cutting services, chip and seal, asphalt paving, aggregate, oil and lubricants.
Sealed bids will be opened at next week’s fiscal court meeting on Dec. 21.
For further information on these requests for bid, see the Classified Bid Notice section in this week’s newspaper or clock the MORE link below.
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for snow removal and/or debris removal and/or tree cutting services for 2024. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office, 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A, Marion, KY 42064 or email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. Bidders must show proof of liability insurance, provide equipment size and price per hour of operation or price per tree to be cut. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A. (1t-50-c)
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for the application of Chip and Seal, single and double layer, on various roads in Crittenden County during 2024. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A.(1t-50-c)
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for the application of bituminous hot mix asphalt on various roads in Crittenden County for 2024. All bids must state the price per applied ton as well as the FOB price if available. Bids may include the price for any or all the following mixes: base, binder, and surface asphalt; and shall meet KYTC Std. Spec. for Road and Bridge Const. Sect. 403.03.01. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A.(1t-50-c)
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for FOB pricing on all aggregate materials for 2024. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A(1t-50-c)
.
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for RS-2 Oil delivered in bulk to the county road garage for 2024. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A.(1t-50-c)
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for the following lubricant products delivered to the county road garage for 2024. Items include SAE 15-40 that meets CAT, ECF-3, API, CJ-4, and ACEA E9 specs; SAE 5-20 Synthetic Motor Oil that meets API SN specs; ATF D/M GM Dexron IIIH, Allison C-4, and Ford Mercon transmission fluids; DEF fuel additive; and 120-pound Barrel Grease EP-2. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject box. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, contact the office of the Judge Executive at 270-965-5251. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A.(1t-50-c)
BID NOTICE:
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is accepting sealed bids for 2024 on the following products to be delivered to the county road garage located at 1901 U.S. 60 E. Marion KY 42064. Items being accepted for bid are 12 ga. Metal culverts sizes ranging from 12“ to 42“ diameter and various lengths and also N-12 plastic culverts sizes ranging from 12“ to 42“ diameter and 4” perforated and non-perforated coils. Also being bid are connection bands for both types of culverts. All bids must be submitted to the county Judge Executive’s office at 200 Industrial Drive, Suite A Marion KY 42064 or by email at jada.williams@crittendencountyky.org by 4:30 p.m. CST December 20, 2023. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court December 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Please indicate the item being bid on the outside of the envelope or in the subject line. If you have any questions regarding this bid notice, please contact the Road Department administrative clerk at 270-965-0892. The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in accordance with KRS 45-A.(1t-50-c)