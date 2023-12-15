YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 15, 2023
Clerk's office will be closed for upgrades
Local residents who need to do business in the Crittenden County Clerk's Office should be aware of upcoming closures.
Transactions will be processed through Dec. 22 and two more days in December (Dec. 27-28). After that, the office will be closed through Jan. 9 for computer system upgrades.
See attached calendar for detailed information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/15/2023 09:37:00 AM
