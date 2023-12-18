Part of KY could see wintry weather Monday

GO TO snowky.ky.gov for weather resources | snow maps | highway updates
Kentuckians are encouraged to stay weather-aware and practice safe driving behaviors as part of the state braces for winter weather late Monday morning through evening that may impact travel.
"Kentuckians please be weather aware today," said Gov. Andy Beshear."We need all our families to stay safe on the roadways as snow showers and gusty winds could bring dangerous conditions.”
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central Kentucky and predicts the combination of falling temperatures, 25-30 mph winds, and brief bursts of snow will create poor driving conditions, especially when temperatures drop below freezing. Snowfall accumulations are predicted to be light and measurable snow is possible along and east of Interstate 75 in the afternoon.
Snow squalls – sudden, brief but intense bursts of snow coupled with gusty winds- happen rapidly and reduce visibility. If a snow squall warning is issued in your area, motorists are advised to delay travel. If already on the road, slow down, turn on your lights and safely exit the road if possible.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) staff and contracted crews monitor the weather and make region-specific plans to address hazardous conditions.
"We are on high alert monitoring weather conditions and our forces stand ready to respond to rapidly changing conditions as needed," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "Please give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and be especially cautious after dark."
More than 1,400 plow trucks are on deck and more than 2,000 staff and crew members are trained and prepped to keep travelers moving.
KYTC maintains most roads, streets and bridges that are part of the State Highway System, including interstates, parkways, and U.S. route designations.
Driver Tips This Winter Season
Safe roadways are a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase. Motorists, too, need to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:
Travel only when necessary during major snow events.
Stock vehicles with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing black ice – a thin coating of hard-to-see clear ice that can form on the pavement surface.
Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
Know before you go. Download the free WAZE app or visit ky.gov to check traffic conditions before you travel. The map also offers access to select traffic cameras on interstates and parkways.
Buckle up! Phone down! Eliminate distractions while driving.
Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.