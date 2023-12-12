Solar meetings planned for today, tomorrow

RWE Clean Energy, LLC, has scheduled two open houses this week for community members to learn more about its proposed Pleasant Valley Solar project.
The first open house will be held in Lyon County this evening from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Lyon County Convention Center, on Lee S Jones Park Road, Eddyville.
The second open house will be held in Caldwell County on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian (Activities Building), 303 Cassidy Ave.
Both open houses will have the same information and an open, drop-in format, so attendees are welcome to attend one or the other and stop by as their schedule allows.
Pleasant Valley Solar will be an up to 125 MW solar generation facility and will connect to a Big Rivers Electric Corporation 161 kV transmission line that crosses the project. It is proposed to be located on 1,027 acres on the border of Lyon and Caldwell counties east of the Western Kentucky Correctional Facility.
This will be adjacent to RWE Clean Energy’s Ashwood Solar project, which is currently under construction.
If you are unable to attend either meeting in person or have additional questions regarding Pleasant Valley Solar, please contact Paul Griffin at RWE: paul.griffin@rwe.com or (872) 257-4451.