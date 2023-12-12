Solar meetings planned for today, tomorrow

Possible hit and run leaves man seriously injured Authorities are investigating a possible hit and run that occurred overnight on KY 902 near Dycusburg. At about 5:40 a.m., a passing motoris...

U.S. 60 East closed following accident U.S. 60 East is closed temporarily following a one-vehicle accident about five miles outside of Marion. The rollover accident occurred aroun...

Reward offered for suspect's arrest Mitchell Peek Crittenden County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating Mitchell Peek, 36, of Marion who is wanted on an indic...

Grinch roaming Sturgis Road The Grinch is lurking around Marion today! Be on the lookout. The Grinch is collecting toys and other Christmas items to distribute to chil...